Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Shares Up 4.4%

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 98,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 87,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their price target on Revival Gold from C$0.80 to C$0.95 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Revival Gold Trading Up 14.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.66.

Revival Gold ( CVE:RVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Revival Gold Inc. will post -0.0309677 earnings per share for the current year.

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

