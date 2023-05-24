Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 293 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.