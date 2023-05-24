Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $98.99. The stock has a market cap of $469.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

