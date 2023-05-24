Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after acquiring an additional 101,736 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $186.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.51. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

