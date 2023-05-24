Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 1,907.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $160.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.43. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.