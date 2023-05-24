Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,425 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $333.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.56 and a 200-day moving average of $310.98. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $243.17 and a 1-year high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,038 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $2,256,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 41,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,660,041.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,038 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,497 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,867 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.