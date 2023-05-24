Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SDY stock opened at $120.52 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.59.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.