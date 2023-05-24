Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $2,995,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 24,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $196.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.87. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

