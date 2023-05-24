Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,774 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 499,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 124,223 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 132,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 46,302 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,488,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,301,477.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,488,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,301,477.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 341,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,266. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

