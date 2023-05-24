Ribbon Finance (RBN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $356,541.22

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000524 BTC on exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $47.88 million and approximately $356,541.22 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

