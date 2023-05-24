River Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $53,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $80,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $102,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Insider Transactions at Masco

Masco Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 123,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,199 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.