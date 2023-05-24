River Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $158,000 in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

