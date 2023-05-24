River Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 243,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 26,889 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 185,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after buying an additional 47,209 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.4 %

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $95.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.78. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.