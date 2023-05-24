River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 226 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 838,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $7,675,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,351,000 after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,895,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,231,000 after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $446.64 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $499.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $448.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

