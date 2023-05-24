River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,712 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 113.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $145.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $150.87.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

