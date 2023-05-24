River Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,014,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,530,000 after purchasing an additional 419,722 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,840,000 after purchasing an additional 93,620 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,166,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,703,000 after purchasing an additional 621,651 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

