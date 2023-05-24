River Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

Insider Activity

General Dynamics Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $206.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $205.40 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

