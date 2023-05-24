River Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,362 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FTEC opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.85. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $119.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

