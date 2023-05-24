River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,327 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,842,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,169 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 16,821.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,594 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,312,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,516 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,587,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.03.

C stock opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

