River Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $108.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $174.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.09, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $110.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

