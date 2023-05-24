Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.73.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $918,413.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 821,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $918,413.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 821,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $122,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,503.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,649 over the last three months. 15.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

