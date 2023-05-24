Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Price Target to GBX 1,010

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,110 ($13.81) to GBX 1,010 ($12.56) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 126.20% from the company’s previous close.

Oxford Biomedica Price Performance

OXB stock remained flat at GBX 446.50 ($5.55) on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 153,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,528. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 431.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 434.29. Oxford Biomedica has a 52-week low of GBX 276.62 ($3.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 575 ($7.15). The company has a market cap of £430.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,063.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.61.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

