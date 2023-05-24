Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Bought by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of Royal Gold worth $49,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Gold news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Gold news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Gold Price Performance

RGLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.63.

RGLD opened at $127.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.41. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $147.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Royal Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Featured Articles

