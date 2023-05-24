Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryvyl had a negative return on equity of 136.97% and a negative net margin of 126.45%. The company had revenue of $11.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Ryvyl Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of RVYL stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ryvyl has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 4.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryvyl

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryvyl in the first quarter worth $515,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryvyl in the first quarter worth $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryvyl in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryvyl in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryvyl Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ryvyl in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

