Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Trading Down 0.2%

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.50 and last traded at $57.50. 830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.64.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Saab AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.78.

Saab AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SAABF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Saab AB engages in the production and sale of products, services, and solutions for military defence, commercial aviation and civil security. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums. The Aeronatics segment includes advanced development of military and civil aviation technology.

