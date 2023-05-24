Safe (SAFE) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $134.29 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $6.45 or 0.00024486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00131740 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00062458 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00039256 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003809 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000475 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.94213052 USD and is down -19.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

