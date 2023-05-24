Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2612 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Safran’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. Safran has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense, and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense, and Aerosystems, Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

