Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2612 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Safran’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Safran Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. Safran has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52.
About Safran
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safran (SAFRY)
- Will Fed Rate-Hike Pause Lead To Small-Cap Outperformance?
- The Market Has Taken To GE’s Transformation, Should You?
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.