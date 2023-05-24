Sanders Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 439,417 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 439,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,261,000. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Baidu as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Baidu by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,347,000 after buying an additional 986,939 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $61,205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $51,993,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 5,704.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 402,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $44,041,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $119.21. 978,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,242. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.69.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on BIDU. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

