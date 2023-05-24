Sanders Capital LLC Has $1.09 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sanders Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,763,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772,914 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 3.35% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $1,091,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,731,000 after purchasing an additional 124,427 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,678,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,707,000 after buying an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,963,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,171,000 after buying an additional 714,854 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,540,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,520,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.17. 785,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,875. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.60. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

