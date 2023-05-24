Sanders Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,153,389 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology accounts for 1.5% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 5.29% of Seagate Technology worth $574,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $208,837,000 after buying an additional 46,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,865,000 after buying an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $67,409,000 after buying an additional 970,673 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on STX. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,009. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -74.25 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average is $59.84.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.33%.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.