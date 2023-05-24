Santos FC Fan Token Price Tops $3.99 (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $3.99 or 0.00014984 BTC on major exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $18.17 million and $4.94 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Santos FC Fan Token

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

