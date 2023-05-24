Santos FC Fan Token Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $3.94 or 0.00014943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a market cap of $17.92 million and $6.68 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token launched on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

