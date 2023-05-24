Saturn Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:SAEUF) Stock Price Up 3%

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAEUF – Get Rating) shares rose 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.69 and last traded at C$1.69. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.87.

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resource deposits in Canada. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of light oil assets in the Oxbow area of Southeast Saskatchewan, as well as Viking light oil assets and Success heavy oil assets in West-Central Saskatchewan.

