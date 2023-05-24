ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Northcoast Research

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ScanSource Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SCSC stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.46. 78,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $885.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ScanSource will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 26,657 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

