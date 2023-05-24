Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,968 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.53% of Amdocs worth $167,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $104,410,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 36.6% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,502,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,372,000 after purchasing an additional 402,578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 4,097.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 297,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 290,072 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $17,308,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,657,000 after purchasing an additional 214,544 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.03. 74,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,988. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.79 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

