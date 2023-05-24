Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 110,784 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $192,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.78. 7,967,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,559,242. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day moving average of $92.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $216.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.