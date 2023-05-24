Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.42% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $220,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 2.1 %

ORLY stock traded up $18.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $930.88. The company had a trading volume of 185,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,071. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $580.01 and a 1-year high of $964.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $888.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $849.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,133 shares of company stock valued at $42,146,037. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.