Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,486,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,162 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $373,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $866,163.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,944.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $866,163.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,598,944.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,727,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,380,131. The company has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

