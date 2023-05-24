Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.10 Billion Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 1.7% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.40% of Booking worth $1,096,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG stock traded down $21.55 on Wednesday, reaching $2,615.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,882. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,616.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,358.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,786.85.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,753.25.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

