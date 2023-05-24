Schroder Investment Management Group Has $467.51 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,961,942 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 78,353 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises about 0.7% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.32% of ConocoPhillips worth $467,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.58.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $105.20. 1,461,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,351,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $127.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

