Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 2,305,324 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,578,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305,324 shares during the period. Vale accounts for about 1.0% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.77% of Vale worth $603,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vale by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vale by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VALE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of Vale stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $13.17. 7,722,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,573,141. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.87. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

