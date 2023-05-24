Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 150,725 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.95% of Deckers Outdoor worth $205,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:DECK traded down $7.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $441.24. 155,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,443. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $235.94 and a 52-week high of $503.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $466.54.

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.