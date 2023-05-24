Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 166,263 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 166,263 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $284,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1 %

GOOG stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,568,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,756,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $127.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 665,462 shares worth $29,332,239. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

