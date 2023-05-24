Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 186,139 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 186,139 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.11% of Accenture worth $180,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $286.97. 584,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,042. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.96. The company has a market cap of $181.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $322.88.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.