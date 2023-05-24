Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 186,139 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 186,139 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.11% of Accenture worth $180,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.
Accenture Stock Performance
NYSE ACN traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $286.97. 584,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,042. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.96. The company has a market cap of $181.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $322.88.
Accenture Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Accenture
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accenture (ACN)
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
- Newly Public Intapp Well-Positioned For More Price Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.