Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,677 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.8% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $60,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

SCHD traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,410. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average is $74.65. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

