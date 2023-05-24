Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,511 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

