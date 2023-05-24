Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1071 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Scor Stock Down 0.8 %

SCRYY stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. Scor has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Scor had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C, SCOR Global Life, and Corporate Functions. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

