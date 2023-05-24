Secret (SIE) Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, Secret has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $12.63 million and $2,638.92 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00129358 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00063325 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00038795 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00024153 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003718 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000481 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00416136 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,569.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

