Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $13.00 Million

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and $13,768.76 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00130079 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00061988 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00038557 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00021874 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003770 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000479 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

