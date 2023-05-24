Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Sempra Energy worth $58,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,956,000 after acquiring an additional 63,034 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.00. The stock had a trading volume of 161,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.14. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.